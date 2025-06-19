District Attorney's Office rules shooting involving police at Walmart justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A police officer was justified in using deadly force when he shot and killed a man at a Colorado Springs Walmart last year, according to the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3 at the Walmart near the intersection of East Platte Avenue and Chelton Road on the southeast side of Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), they found a stolen truck in the parking lot and determined two suspects were inside the store.

After that, officers coordinated with extra duty officers inside the store and identified a man, later identified as 29-year-old Tyler Ben, and a woman who were inside the store.

Officers tried to stop them when they walked out. CSPD says the officers identified themselves and commanded them to stop.

The woman complied with orders, but police say Ben did not. Surveillance video from inside the Walmart shows Ben walking backward into the store, pulling a gun from his waistband and scuffling with an officer. The officer then opened fire.

Body camera video shows officers giving Ben first aid, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were hurt.

