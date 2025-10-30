District Attorney's Office rules officer-involved shooting from February justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado’s Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office has finished reviewing an officer-involved shooting from February, which left one man dead.

On February 15, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were sent to a home on Illinois Avenue after a woman called to report her son and her adult grandson were arguing with a gun involved.

Her son, later identified as Derrick Wardle, was allegedly displaying signs of paranoia, had access to multiple weapons, and was talking about shooting police officers.

The woman and her grandson were able to leave the home, but Wardle's father remained inside.

After arriving on scene, four CSPD officers formed a Crisis Entry Team, which approached the back door of the home. According to the DA's office, Wardle opened the back door just minutes later, holding a rifle at his side.

Officers could also see Wardle's father was also in the room.

One officer issued multiple verbal commands for Wardle to drop the weapon and exit the home, to which Wardle responded "no" and began to raise the rifle towards the officers.

When he raised the rifle, two officers both shot their guns, hitting Wardle. Once they confirmed that he was no longer armed, they began to render medical assistance, but Wardle died on scene.

His rifle was recovered from the scene, loaded with one round in the chamber, according to the DA's office.

The autopsy report showed that Wardle had illegal drugs in his system, and his cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

You can read the DA's full report below:

The DA's office has ruled this officer-involved shooting as justified, with no charges being filed.

