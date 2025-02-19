El Paso County Sheriff's Office identifies person involved in shooting from Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, February 15, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a "family disturbance involving a gun" on Illinois Avenue and as a result, one person was shot by CSPD officers and died on the scene.

Crime

He has now been identified as 45-year-old Derrick Wardle.

According to police, two people were able to escape the residence, but one person was still inside with the armed individual. Police began trying to make contact with the people inside.

While officers were preparing, police encountered the Wardle, who was armed with a gun. Wardle then raised the gun towards the officers after ignoring their commands to drop the gun.

Two officers fired at least one shot as a response. Wardle was hit. Officers provided medical assistance, but he died on the scene.

Police say that no other people were injured during this incident, and the CSPD officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy.

Following Colorado State Law, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation.

