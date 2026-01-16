District Attorney rules officer-involved shooting from March 2025 justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s (DA) Office has ruled an officer-involved shooting justified almost a year later.

The incident happened on March 31, 2025 when the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received several reports that a man, later identified as 38-year-old Nathanial Altman, was stealing items out of cars parked in a Downtown parking lot.

A man who reported the incident said he tried to confront the Altman. As a result, Altman pointed a gun at him.

Police arrived on the scene around 10 minutes later and quickly found Altman as he was rummaging through another car. Police say Altman didn't comply with the officers' orders to show his hands.

One CSPD officer, Carlos Pittman, was asked to provide long-range, lethal cover for fellow officers, while the other officers closer to Altman confirmed that he had a gun.

Altman refused to comply and began running away from the police towards an occupied car and several bystanders near Pikes Peak Avenue.

As a result, Officer Pittman fired his gun three times. Police say rwo shots hit Altman and one missed. When Altman fell, officers attempted to provide medical aid. They say Altman died on the scene.

According to police, Altman was carrying a loaded gun with one round in the chamber and five in the magazine. A toxicology report shows Altman was also under the influence of drugs at the time he died.

During an interview with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Officer Pittman expressed why he chose to shoot, stating, "I believe that he was a threat. He could have killed those guys in the vehicles or the individuals, the bystanders that were on... the street because of how packed it was, or one of us.”

In the interview, he went on to say he believed 100% that Altman was going to "engage the civilians or the officers. And was going to cause more of a mass casualty incident."

The DA's office also claims that due to the speed and distance, a less-lethal option, such as a taser, would be ineffective in stopping Altman. This, combined with the knowledge that Altman had already pointed a gun at a civilian, aided the DA in coming to a conclusion.

Following a thorough review of the event, the DA's office determined that the shooting was justified, and no charges will be filed.

___

Colorado Springs gas station impacted by fuel contamination People who bought gas at the Costco at Powers Boulevard and Barnes Road in Colorado Springs late last week may have received diesel fuel instead of unleaded, which can cause major engine issues. Colorado Springs gas station impacted by fuel contamination

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.