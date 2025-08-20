Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Details released on how a man stole more than $75,000 from Cripple Creek casino

A Colorado Springs man has been arrested for allegedly stealing $77,000 from a casino, according to the Cripple Creek Police Department. Arrest documents reveal that the theft was captured on camera.
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado Springs man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $75,000 from a casino, according to the Cripple Creek Police Department.

It happened early Monday morning at J.P. McGill's Casino.

According to arrest papers, video surveillance captured 26-year-old Andrew Joel Irvine jumping over the cashier's cage counter while the employee was out of the room. The video showed him taking cash from the drawer.

Police say the Colorado Division of Gambling and the Colorado Springs Police Department helped in tracking Irvine to his home in Colorado Springs, where he was arrested later on Monday.

According to police, Irvine is currently being held in the Teller County Jail.

They say formal charges are pending and will be filed by the Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the police at (719)689-2655. You can also email Sergeant Robert Kible or Detective Sergeant Brandon Blanchard at rkible@cripple-creek.co.us or bblanchard@cripple-creek.co.us.

