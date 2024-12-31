Deputy stops alleged attempt to smuggle meth into the El Paso County Jail

EL PASO COUNTY — A deputy stopped an alleged attempt to smuggle meth into the El Paso County Jail, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened Monday.

The sheriff's office says 34-year-old Shandra Rathke was given an opportunity to surrender any contraband before entering the jail through the Contraband Reduction Drug Amnesty Program.

During a required pat-down search, a deputy noticed Rathke was trying to conceal her right arm and also noticed something in her hand.

The sheriff's office says Rathke tried to put the item in her mouth. The deputy was able to grab the item, which was a plastic bag containing 2.64 grams of meth.

Rathke has been charged with introduction of contraband and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff's office. She was booked into the El Paso County Jail following a bond revocation.

El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal released the following statement regarding this incident:

“As we enter the New Year, I want to make it absolutely clear: if you bring dangerous contraband into my jail, you will be held accountable. Deputy Barrow’s keen eye and quick action ensured the safety of everyone under our care. We remain steadfast in our commitment to protecting this facility and all those within it.” El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal

