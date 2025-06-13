Deputies track down, arrest woman for motor vehicle theft in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman was arrested for motor vehicle theft earlier this week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Econo Lodge Hotel in the 6000 block of Panamint Court, which is located near the Highway 24 and Peterson Road interchange.

Deputies were in the area patrolling when they noticed a pickup truck with fake temporary license plates. While investigating, the sheriff's office says the vehicle was reported stolen in March.

While searching the vehicle, the sheriff's office says they recovered numerous of the following with the name of 33-year-old Brandy Cheeks:



pieces of mail

checks

other documents

The sheriff's office says they also found several checks made out to people and businesses, as well as several blank checks.

Deputies contacted hotel staff and later contacted Cheeks. They say she was in possession of the stolen pickup truck's keys, as well as around .5 grams of meth.

According to the sheriff's office, Cheeks also had an active warrant for identity theft. Cheeks has since bonded out of jail, but she was arrested on the following charges:



felony warrant - identity theft

forgery

identity theft

second-degree motor vehicle theft

unlawful possession of a controlled substance



