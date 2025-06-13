Deputies track down, arrest woman for motor vehicle theft in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — A woman was arrested for motor vehicle theft earlier this week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The incident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Econo Lodge Hotel in the 6000 block of Panamint Court, which is located near the Highway 24 and Peterson Road interchange.
Deputies were in the area patrolling when they noticed a pickup truck with fake temporary license plates. While investigating, the sheriff's office says the vehicle was reported stolen in March.
While searching the vehicle, the sheriff's office says they recovered numerous of the following with the name of 33-year-old Brandy Cheeks:
- pieces of mail
- checks
- other documents
The sheriff's office says they also found several checks made out to people and businesses, as well as several blank checks.
Deputies contacted hotel staff and later contacted Cheeks. They say she was in possession of the stolen pickup truck's keys, as well as around .5 grams of meth.
According to the sheriff's office, Cheeks also had an active warrant for identity theft. Cheeks has since bonded out of jail, but she was arrested on the following charges:
- felony warrant - identity theft
- forgery
- identity theft
- second-degree motor vehicle theft
- unlawful possession of a controlled substance
___
Fraud in the summer: One Pueblo family approached by a woman claiming to be a landscaper
These people may promise to spruce up your yard, but if you're not careful, you could get left in the weeds, out of money, and with no work done.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.