Deputies stop drug smuggling attempt at the El Paso County Jail

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that a man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs in the El Paso County Jail.
El Paso County Jail
Posted at 5:39 PM, Jul 15, 2024

EL PASO COUNTY — Deputies stopped a drug smuggling attempt at the El Paso County Jail earlier this month, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

On July 2, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested 49-year-old Edward Davidson on an outstanding warrant. He was then taken to the El Paso County Jail.

According to EPSO, when Davidson arrived at the jail, he was offered a chance to surrender any contraband he had.

While being booked, EPSO says Davidson became evasive, and deputies suspected he was trying to hide an object. They say Davidson gave up trying to conceal the object and surrendered it.

EPSO says the object contained the following:

  • 242 fentanyl pills
  • 21 oxycodone pills
  • .48 grams of crystal methamphetamine

"As the Sheriff, I prioritize the safety of the citizens whom I serve and am committed to ensuring dangerous drugs do not make it into my jail. The actions of Deputy Salaman were vital in safeguarding the incarcerated citizens who are under my watch, and I commend him for his actions," said El Paso County Sheriff Joseph Roybal.
According to sheriff's office policy, Davidson was charged with the introduction of contraband. EPSO says he remains in custody with no bond on unrelated charges.

