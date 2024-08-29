Department of Justice considering plea deal for Return to Nature co-owners

DENVER — The Department of Justice is considering offering the owners of the Return to Nature funeral home a plea deal, according to an email sent to victims' families Wednesday.

Jon and Carie Hallford face 15 federal charges, including the following:



federal wire fraud

aiding and abetting

conspiracy to commit wire fraud

They are accused of improperly storing nearly 200 bodies at a funeral home in Penrose. Investigators say the bodies were left to rot inside the facility and were found stacked on top of each other.

The email did not detail what the possible plea deal would offer the former funeral home owners. State prosecutors offered the couple a plea deal in July.

The Hallfords are each facing more than 250 state counts, including the following:



abuse of a corpse

money laundering

theft

forgery

They've pleaded not guilty to the federal charges and are expected to enter a plea on state charges. A decision on that is expected next month.

KOAA News5 has a full timeline of the developing events of the Return to Nature Funeral Home.

