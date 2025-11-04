Defense for Barry Morphew requests more time to prepare for murder case

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The defense for Barry Morphew has requested more time to prepare for his murder case in Chaffee County.

On Monday, a judge postponed his arraignment to January 12 where a plea is expected to be entered.

Morphew is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, who was reported missing in 2020.

Her remains were found in southwestern Colorado in 2023.

An autopsy revealed powerful sedatives and an opioid painkiller in her system. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A grand jury indicted Barry Morphew in June.

The indictment says one of those chemicals is a wildlife tranquilizer that Barry Morphew had exclusive access to in Colorado at the time.

___

Air Force Academy grad behind controversial motions to honor Charlie Kirk explains why he did it Motions from the Air Force Academy Association of Graduates involved granting the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk an honorary membership and recommending an honorary degree. Air Force Academy grad behind controversial motions to honor Charlie Kirk explains why he did it

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.