Defense for Barry Morphew requests more time to prepare for murder case

The defense for Barry Morphew has requested more time to prepare for his murder case in Chaffee County.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The defense for Barry Morphew has requested more time to prepare for his murder case in Chaffee County.

On Monday, a judge postponed his arraignment to January 12 where a plea is expected to be entered.

Morphew is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, who was reported missing in 2020.

Her remains were found in southwestern Colorado in 2023.

An autopsy revealed powerful sedatives and an opioid painkiller in her system. Her death was ruled a homicide.

A grand jury indicted Barry Morphew in June.

The indictment says one of those chemicals is a wildlife tranquilizer that Barry Morphew had exclusive access to in Colorado at the time.

