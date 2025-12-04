DEA releases numbers from 'Operation Fentanyl Free America' initiative

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Rocky Mountain Field Division (RMFD) released the number of fentanyl pills that were seized during their 'Operation Fentanyl Free America' initiative.
The operation happened in October 2025, and 23 field divisions in the following states participated:
- Colorado
- Utah
- Wyoming
- Montana
The RMFD says during this enforcement, more than one million fentanyl pills were seized.
“The concentrated efforts of the Rocky Mountain Field Division during October’s Operation Fentanyl Free America resulted in fewer drugs, fewer criminals, and fewer weapons in communities across our four-state region,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge David Olesky. “As of December 1, 2025, DEA nationally has seized more than 45 million fentanyl pills, and more than 9,320 pounds of fentanyl powder, removing an estimated 347 million potentially deadly doses.”
You can view a breakdown of each state below:
Colorado
- around 665,417 fentanyl pills seized
- around 2.41 kilograms of fentanyl powder seized
- 33 arrests
- 26 weapons seized
- $460,961 recovered
- 90.79 kilograms of meth seized
- 4.12 kilograms of cocaine seized
- 5.91 kilograms of heroin seized
Utah
- around 378,573 fentanyl pills seized
- around 1.04 kilograms of fentanyl powder seized
- 21 arrests
- four weapons seized
- $61,758 recovered
- 68.03 kilograms of meth seized
- one kilogram of cocaine seized
- one kilogram of heroin seized
Montana
- around 4,365 fentanyl pills seized
- around 79 grams of fentanyl powder seized
- eight arrests
- $5,233 recovered
- 3.68 kilograms of meth seized
Wyoming
- around 4,313 fentanyl pills seized
- nine arrests
- two weapons seized
- $3,362 recovered
- .93 kilograms of meth seized
___
USAFA introducing guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events
The Air Force Academy is introducing new guidance for faculty to follow when attending outside events like academic conferences.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.