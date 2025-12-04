DEA releases numbers from 'Operation Fentanyl Free America' initiative

COLORADO (KOAA) — The Drug Enforcement Administration's (DEA) Rocky Mountain Field Division (RMFD) released the number of fentanyl pills that were seized during their 'Operation Fentanyl Free America' initiative.

The operation happened in October 2025, and 23 field divisions in the following states participated:



Colorado

Utah

Wyoming

Montana

The RMFD says during this enforcement, more than one million fentanyl pills were seized.

“The concentrated efforts of the Rocky Mountain Field Division during October’s Operation Fentanyl Free America resulted in fewer drugs, fewer criminals, and fewer weapons in communities across our four-state region,” said DEA Rocky Mountain Field Division Special Agent in Charge David Olesky. “As of December 1, 2025, DEA nationally has seized more than 45 million fentanyl pills, and more than 9,320 pounds of fentanyl powder, removing an estimated 347 million potentially deadly doses.”

You can view a breakdown of each state below:

Colorado

around 665,417 fentanyl pills seized

around 2.41 kilograms of fentanyl powder seized

33 arrests

26 weapons seized

$460,961 recovered

90.79 kilograms of meth seized

4.12 kilograms of cocaine seized

5.91 kilograms of heroin seized



Utah

around 378,573 fentanyl pills seized

around 1.04 kilograms of fentanyl powder seized

21 arrests

four weapons seized

$61,758 recovered

68.03 kilograms of meth seized

one kilogram of cocaine seized

one kilogram of heroin seized



Montana

around 4,365 fentanyl pills seized

around 79 grams of fentanyl powder seized

eight arrests

$5,233 recovered

3.68 kilograms of meth seized



Wyoming

around 4,313 fentanyl pills seized

nine arrests

two weapons seized

$3,362 recovered

.93 kilograms of meth seized



