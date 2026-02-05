DA's Office rules shooting involving CSPD last summer justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's (DA's) Office found officers were justified in their actions following a shooting involving police last summer.

On August 22, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was trying to find 42-year-old Cole Daniel Vannucci.

According to the DA's Office, Vannucci had an active arrest warrant from a domestic violence case in which he had been charged with first degree kidnapping.

Around 3:30 p.m. that day, officers saw Vannucci in his car parked outside of a home in the 1100 block of Branding Iron Circle, which is located near the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and Galley Road.

The report goes on to say several officers surrounded Vannucci's vehicle and made their presence know to him. One officer deployed a flash-bang device, but Vannucci backed up into a patrol car.

According to the report, police kept Vannucci blocked in and continued issuing orders over a PA system saying, "Cole, you're under arrest." Despite those warnings, the report says Vannucci kept shaking his head.

After that, the report says one officer pointed a rifle at Vannucci and repeated that he was under arrest. Vannucci then revved his engine and eventually pulled out what appeared to be a rifle, but was later found to be an airsoft gun.

The report says once out of his car, Vannucci began to raise the firearm and pointed it at Officer Logan Scheppele, who has been employed with CSPD for eight years.

At that point, Scheppele fired nine rounds, and Officer Christopher Laabs, who has been employed with CSPD for 18 years, fired six.

The report says Vannucci was hit around eight times. He died at the scene, according to the report.

___

____

