DA's Office rules shooting involving Colorado Springs Police last year justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office has ruled that a shooting involving police in Colorado Springs was justified.

It happened on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, in the 5600 block of Buckskin Pass Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

That day, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) got a call from a man claiming his ex-girlfriend, later identified as 43-year-old Kari Anstett, was trying to get into his house, which violated a protection order.

When officers showed up, Anstett reportedly pointed a gun at them. Officers say she did not follow orders, and they shot her twice in the leg.

The DA's Office ruled the shooting was justified, and charges would not be filed against CSPD.

Anstett was arrested that day for first-degree assault and on four no-bond warrants related to a violation of a restraining order. She has her next court appearance in November.

