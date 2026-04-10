DA's office rules officer-involved shooting from November 2025, justified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The 4th Judicial District Attorney's office has ruled that an officer-involved shooting that injured two people is justified.

Around 11:30 p.m. on November 13, 2025, CSPD responded to an incident at the Nevada Flats Hotel, which is located near Memorial Park.

The caller said that a man was trying to break into his room, reportedly with a weapon, after an earlier incident between the two. The reporting party said he was staying with his one-year-old and the mother of his child.

When police arrived, they didn't see a disturbance and began walking towards the caller's room, where they said he came out from behind a locked hallway security door.



Watch our previous coverage from when more information was released about this shooting

Seconds later, two men and a woman exited a separate room into the walkway between the caller and the police officer.

One of the men was carrying what appeared to be a rifle, and the other man was carrying an unknown weapon.

Colorado Springs Police Department

CSPD says that the man with the rifle raised it at the CSPD officer, and the officer fired four shots. The shots hit the man and woman who were standing near the man with the rifle at the time.

The officer moved to find cover, and the man with the rifle appeared on the second-floor walkway, stating that two people had been shot and needed help.

When the man appeared, he was cooperative and was taken into custody by the police. As he was being taken into custody, police began aiding the man and the woman who had been shot.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that there was a fourth person found in the room where the suspects initially walked out of. The woman was uninjured.

The recovered rifle was later identified as a full-auto BB gun, and police say that two other weapons were recovered that were consistent with the object that one of the men was holding.

The man with the rifle was questioned, released, and has not been charged with a crime. Police say he's not being identified at this time.

The 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has determined that the officer's actions in this shooting were justified under the Colorado Revised Statutes, and their office will not be filing charges against the officer.

You can read their ruling below. Mobile viewers click here.

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