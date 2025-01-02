Cybertruck that exploded at Las Vegas Trump Hotel rented in Colorado

LAS VEGAS — The Cybertruck that exploded outside of a Las Vegas Trump Hotel Wednesday was rented in Colorado, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

The occupant of the Cybertruck was killed in the explosion. Seven other people have minor injuries, but they are expected to survive.

The hotel is located just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The sheriff did not elaborate on where in Colorado the vehicle was rented. However, he shared that it was rented through the service, Turo, which allows owners to rent their vehicles.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but Sheriff McMahill says gas canisters and fireworks were found inside the Cybertruck.

He noted that the way the explosion happened, the majority of the damage was sustained inside the truck. McMahill said the nearby glass doors of the hotel did not shatter.

Investigators are in touch with Tesla CEO Elon Musk who the sheriff said helped them track the Cybertruck by where the driver charged it en route to Las Vegas. The sheriff said the truck blew up within 15-20 seconds of arriving outside the hotel.

The hotel is now closed as the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

Scripps News Las Vegas contributed to this web story.

