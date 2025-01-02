Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Cybertruck that exploded at Las Vegas Trump Hotel rented in Colorado

Las Vegas Metro police investigating vehicle fire near Trump Hotel
KTNV
Las Vegas Metro police investigating vehicle fire near Trump Hotel
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS — The Cybertruck that exploded outside of a Las Vegas Trump Hotel Wednesday was rented in Colorado, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sheriff Kevin McMahill.

Las Vegas Metro police investigating vehicle fire near Trump Hotel

National

Occupant of Cybertruck killed in explosion outside Las Vegas Trump Hotel

Scripps News Las Vegas

The occupant of the Cybertruck was killed in the explosion. Seven other people have minor injuries, but they are expected to survive.

The hotel is located just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The sheriff did not elaborate on where in Colorado the vehicle was rented. However, he shared that it was rented through the service, Turo, which allows owners to rent their vehicles.

The cause of the explosion is still under investigation, but Sheriff McMahill says gas canisters and fireworks were found inside the Cybertruck.

He noted that the way the explosion happened, the majority of the damage was sustained inside the truck. McMahill said the nearby glass doors of the hotel did not shatter.

Investigators are in touch with Tesla CEO Elon Musk who the sheriff said helped them track the Cybertruck by where the driver charged it en route to Las Vegas. The sheriff said the truck blew up within 15-20 seconds of arriving outside the hotel.

The hotel is now closed as the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. News5 will continue to update this web story as we learn more.

Scripps News Las Vegas contributed to this web story.

___



Highway 96 closed in Custer County Sunday night after rock slide

A rock slide forced the closure of a Colorado highway in Custer County Sunday night.

Rock slide caught on camera in Colorado

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community