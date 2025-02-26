Custer County Sheriff's Office seizes more than 80 at-risk animals Monday

CUSTER COUNTY — More than 80 at-risk animals were seized on Monday, according to the Custer County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says they received a citizen complaint regarding a large commercial kennel on February 13. During an investigation, a judge identified probable cause, and a search warrant was issued.

Custer County Sheriff's Office

On Monday, deputies searched the kennel, which was operating under a Custer County government issued "special use permit." Deputies and an evidence technician with the sheriff's office planned the operation with the following:



the Colorado Department of Agriculture (CDA)

CDA Division of Animal Welfare

two veterinarians

a veterinary technician

National Dog Mill Rescue

11th Judicial District Attorney's (DA) Office

Park County Sheriff's Office Animal Control

Colorado Brand Inspector

Custer County Emergency Medical Services

Bureau of Land Management

Custer County Planning and Zoning Office

The sheriff's office says every animal on the grounds were brought to a facility to be examined. The following at-risk animals were taken to care facilities in the region:

77 dogs

two horses

one donkey

three hens

three cats

According to the sheriff's office, since the animals are in need of medical care, they are not up for adoption at this time.

The sheriff's office says since no charges have been filed at this time, they will not be releasing the names of the kennel owners. They say they are investigating and have presented their report to the 11th Judicial DA's Office.

