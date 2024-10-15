CSPD warns public of Sexually Violent Predator living in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS — In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) who is on a supervised parole release.

CSPD says Michael Anthony Trujillo is registered at 5 West Las Vegas Street, which is located in Dorchester Park.

According to CSPD, Trujillo's past behavior has led him to be labeled as a SVP. He was convicted for the following incidents:



attempted sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust in El Paso County in 2003

attempted second-degree assault in El Paso County in 2022

possession of Schedule II controlled substance in El Paso County in 2009

third degree assault in El Paso County in 2009

attempted escape in El Paso County in 2006

escape in El Paso County in 2001

failure to register as a sex offender in Pueblo County in 2019

Trujillo is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. CSPD says he is 6'1" and weighs 194 pounds.

If you have any questions about Trujillo or the community notification process for SVP's, you can call Detective Nancy Gifford at (719)444-7672.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



