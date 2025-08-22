CSPD, US Marshals Office arrest man connected to attempted murder in La Junta

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man connected to an attempted murder in La Junta was arrested Tuesday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CPSD).

The arrest happened around 3 p.m. Thursday in the 5300 block of Gentle Wind Road, which is located near the intersection of Peterson Road and Stetson Hills Boulevard.

Police say they assisted the US Marshals Office in contacting 40-year-old Cheezaray Chavez.

According to CSPD, they identified that Chavez was in a home and made announcements asking him to come out and surrender. They say Chavez barricaded himself in the home and refused.

A shelter-in-place was issued around 4:30 p.m. for those nearby.

Police say several attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful, and they later deployed chemical irritants into the home. They say Chavez eventually surrendered and was taken into custody. The shelter-in-place was lifted around 7:30 p.m.

Chavez will be booked into the El Paso County Jail on an attempted first-degree murder charge out of La Junta.

___

The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales Since the sale of recreational marijuana was legalized in Colorado Springs, though it's been a benefit to dispensaries there, Manitou's mayor says the lack of sales at dispensaries may result in a significant decrease in city funding. The Cost of Competition: Manitou Springs funding could take a hit due to COS marijuana sales

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.