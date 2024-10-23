CSPD seeking victims in sexual assault of a child investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is seeking additional victims in a sexual assault of a child investigation.

CSPD says they started an investigation into the report on September 3, involving 65-year-old Mark Sikorski. According to their investigation, Sikorski was in sexual contact with two underage people.

Sikorski was arrested on September 9, according to CSPD.

Detectives believe there may be more victims in this case. If you or someone you know were a victim, you are asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

