CSPD says there could be more victims in a child sex assault investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says there could potentially be more victims in a child sex assault investigation.

Police say they began a sexual assault on a child investigation involving 38-year-old Christopher Angulo on January 14. They say the investigation revealed Angulo engaged in sexual activity with someone under the age of 18.

Due to the person's age, their name will not be released. In May of 2023, Governor Jared Polis signed "Riley's Law" or SB 23-075, into Colorado law. The law is designed to protect the identities of underage crime victims.

WATCH: The mother turning tragedy into action

Angulo was arrested on January 29 for sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, according to CSPD.

Police say a further investigation revealed Angulo communicated with others under the age of 18 on social media apps. Detectives are seeking additional information, including any potential unreported incidents involving Angulo. Therefore, CSPD believes there could be additional victims.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of Angulo, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



___





