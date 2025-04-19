CSPD releases video of deadly shooting involving police from last month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released video of a police involved shooting that happened Downtown on March 31.

It happened in a parking lot at the northeast corner of South Nevada Avenue and East Pikes Peak Avenue.

This all began with a report of an armed man, later identified as 38-year-old Nathaniel Altman, breaking into cars.

CSPD says when officers arrived, they found Altman sitting in a car with the door open. They say officers ordered Altman to get out of the car and show his hands.

After CSPD says Altman ignored repeated commands from officers, he got out of the car and took off running.

Video captured by a witness shows Altman running through the parking lot with a gun in his right hand. Police say he was running toward another car with people in it.

That's when police say one officer fired three shots, hitting Altman twice and killing him.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting. The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office will rule whether the use of deadly force was justified.

