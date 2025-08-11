CSPD releases video from shooting involving police last month

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released body camera and drone video from a shooting involving officers last month.

It happened on July 23 in the 3400 block of Floris Point, which is located near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

CSPD says an officer was chasing a man, later identified as 27-year-old Don Woodson, who was facing domestic violence charges when the shooting happened.

Police say Woodson ran behind a building and hid behind a bush. He then reached down to pick something up off the ground. Moments later, the officer fired one shot. Woodson was not hurt during the incident, according to police.

CSPD has not said what Woodson was reaching for, or if a weapon was found at the scene.

According to CSPD, Woodson was arrested on charges including domestic violence and robbery.

The officer who fired the shot was placed on administrative leave as the El Paso County Sheriff's Office handles the investigation. The Fourth Judicial District Attorney's Office will decide whether the use of force was justified.

