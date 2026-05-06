CSPD releases person of interest sketch for 2024 homicide case

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the sketch of someone they believe to be a person of interest for a July 2024 homicide.
The person is connected to the homicide investigation of 60-year-old Dwayne Easterling.
On July 31, 2024, CSPD was sent to a call for an assault. When officers arrived, they learned a man, later identified as Easterling, had been assaulted by unknown individuals, who stole items from him.
Easterling was transported to the hospital, and two weeks later, he died from his injuries.
CSPD Detectives worked with a forensic sketch artist in hopes of finding someone in the community who might recognize the person and provide information to law enforcement.
Anyone with information or who recognizes the person in the sketch is asked to contact CSPD at (719)444-4000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (719)634-7867.
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