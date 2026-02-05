CSPD releases information on operation that resulted in officer being shot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released more details on the operation that resulted in one officer being shot.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday while CSPD officers were conducting an operation at the intersection of East Bijou Street and Balfour Avenue, located northeast of Memorial Park.

According to police, officers, U.S. Marshals and the Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit searching for Frank Williams who was wanted on a warrant out of Arapahoe County on the following charges:



special offender charges

possession of controlled substances charges

prohibited use of weapons

During the operation, law enforcement checked the status of the warrant to ensure it was still active. They found that he had been arrested and was already in the Criminal Justice Center.

After the operation, police say they attempted to contact a man, later identified as Michael Foster, in the area who they say was acting suspiciously. They also confirmed he was not related to the operation.

According to CSPD, Foster ran from officers, pulled out a gun, and shot one of them. At that time, two officers fired back at Foster, who was hit by at least one gunshot.

The officer who was shot was released from the hospital on Monday. At this time, Foster is in the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

At this time, the officer's name has not been released.

___

____

