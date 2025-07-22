CSPD releases community notification for Sexually Violent Predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) who has moved to a new address in the city.
According to CSPD, 43-year-old Joseph Gould is registered at 329 Swope Avenue, which is located near the intersection of East Boulder Street and North Union Boulevard.
CSPD says Gould's past behavior has led him to be labeled as a SVP. He was convicted of the following incidents:
- sexual assault on a child in Franklin County, Nebraska in 2005
- sexual assault on a child in El Paso County in 2011
Gould is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'7" tall and weighs 294 pounds.
If you have any questions about Gould or the community notification process for SVPs, you can call Detective J.R. Brown at (719)444-7672.
