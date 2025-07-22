CSPD releases community notification for Sexually Violent Predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) who has moved to a new address in the city.

According to CSPD, 43-year-old Joseph Gould is registered at 329 Swope Avenue, which is located near the intersection of East Boulder Street and North Union Boulevard.

CSPD says Gould's past behavior has led him to be labeled as a SVP. He was convicted of the following incidents:



sexual assault on a child in Franklin County, Nebraska in 2005

sexual assault on a child in El Paso County in 2011

Gould is described as a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He is 5'7" tall and weighs 294 pounds.

If you have any questions about Gould or the community notification process for SVPs, you can call Detective J.R. Brown at (719)444-7672.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



