CSPD releases body cam video of shooting involving officers last month

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released body cam video from a shooting involving police last month.

It happened on Tuesday, December 17 in the 5600 block of Buckskin Pass Drive, which is located near the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and North Carefree Circle.

Police say they were investigating a report of a woman, later identified as 43-year-old Kari Anstett, banging on her ex-boyfriend's door and repeatedly ringing the doorbell.

In the video, you can see Anstett trying to run away as the first officer shows up. The video shows Anstett turn around and point a gun at the officer.

Moments later, she pointed the gun at a second officer who was arriving. The first officer then opened fire, shooting Anstett twice. Anstett was treated for injuries at the hospital.

Anstett was arrested for first degree assault, and on four no-bond warrants related to a violation of a restraining order.

The sheriff's office says in accordance with law and the Fourth Judicial District Deadly Force Investigation Memorandum of Understanding, they have taken over the investigation of the incident.

