CSPD releases body cam footage of officer-involved shooting from February

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has released the body camera footage of two officers from an incident that resulted in the shooting of one officer.

The incident happened while CSPD officers were conducting an operation at the intersection of East Bijou Street and Balfour Avenue, which is located northeast of Memorial Park.

According to police, officers, U.S. Marshals, and the Department of Corrections Fugitive Apprehension Unit were searching for Frank Williams, who was wanted on a warrant out of Arapahoe County on the following charges:

special offender charges

possession of controlled substances

prohibited use of weapons



During the operation, law enforcement checked the status of the warrant to ensure it was still active. They found that he had been arrested and was already in the Criminal Justice Center.

After the operation, police say they attempted to contact a man, later identified as Michael Foster, in the area, who they say was acting suspicious. Foster allegedly ran as soon as he saw the police and refused commands to stop, resulting in a pursuit on foot by two officers.

According to CSPD, Foster pulled out a gun, pointed it directly at one of the officers and shot him. The officer, Dan Mork, simultaneously fired a shot at Foster, which struck him and disarmed him.

The second officer, Steven Mibert, arrived shortly after the shooting and ordered Foster to stay on the ground or he would use deadly force on him.

Foster allegedly attempted to escape from Officer Mibert and reached for his gun. At that time, Officer Mibert fired several shots at Foster.

Officer Mork was released from the hospital. He has been employed with CSPD for 26 years. Officer Mibert has been with CSPD for eight years and seven months.

At this time, Foster is in the hospital in critical but stable condition, according to police.

