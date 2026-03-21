CSPD officers arrest one woman for hit-and-run incident Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Around 10:00 p.m. on Friday, Colorado Springs police officers were sent to a car vs bicycle crash at Academy Boulevard and Pace Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries in the road.

During their investigation, they learned that the injured woman was riding a dirt bike northbound on Academy, approaching Pace Drive, when a black SUV traveling the other direction attempted to make a left turn onto Pace Drive and hit the woman on the bike.

The driver of the SUV didn't stop and fled the scene.

Officers were able to obtain information on the SUV and relayed it to other officers. While responding to a different call, CSPD officers found the car parked at an apartment complex.

They were able to find the woman driving the SUV, detain her, and she's now facing multiple offenses related to the hit-and-run.

The woman riding the bike has not been identified, and the status of her injuries is unknown. The Major Crash Team has been notified of the incident.

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