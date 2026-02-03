CSPD officer injured during Monday's shooting released from hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The officer who was injured in a shootout with a suspect in Colorado Springs Monday has been released from the hospital.

The suspect remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

At this time, the officer and suspect's names have not been released.

Background Information

An officer and a suspect were taken to the hospital following a shooting involving CSPD.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday while CSPD officers were conducting an operation at the intersection of East Bijou Street and Balfour Avenue, which is located northeast of Memorial Park.

After the operation, police say they attempted to contact a man in the area who they say was acting suspiciously. They also confirmed he was not related to the operation.

According to CSPD, the man ran from officers, pulled out a gun and shot one of them. At that time, two officers fired back at the man, who was hit by at least one gunshot.

