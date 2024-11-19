CSPD Officer injured during alleged assault Monday, expected to return to work

COLORADO SPRINGS — An officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was injured during an alleged assault incident.

It happened Monday morning when CSPD responded to a transient man, later identified as Alexander Mills, who they say was involved in a disturbance with security at a private business.

CSPD say Mills was taken to a hospital for medical clearance before taking him to jail. While at the hospital, CSPD says Mills kicked and injured an officer.

The officer is okay and is expected to return to work, according to CSPD. At this time, the name of the officer is not being released.

Mills was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges:



obstruction

trespassing

assault

