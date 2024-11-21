CSPD Officer arrested for intimidation and violation of a protection order

COLORADO SPRINGS — An Officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was arrested Thursday for intimidating a witness and for violating a protection order.

CSPD says they received information last month accusing Sergeant (Sgt.) Glenn Eric Thomas of inappropriate sexual content with a minor in Woodland Park.

According to CSPD, they learned Sgt. Thomas had also attempted to intimidate the victim allegedly.

Police say detectives with the department had probable cause to arrest Sgt. Thomas for the alleged intimidation incident, and for prohibited contact with a former spouse, which they say is a violation of a protection order.

A judge signed the arrest warrant Thursday, and CSPD says they took Sgt. Thomas into custody without incident.

According to CSPD, Sgt. Thomas has been employed with the department since January 1993 and is assigned to the DUI unit. Sgt. Thomas has been placed on paid administrative leave as the District Attorney's Office reviews the case and files charges.

CSPD says at this time, charges related to the alleged incident in Woodland Park have not been filed.

