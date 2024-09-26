CSPD notifies community of Sexually Violent Predator living in the city

COLORADO SPRINGS — In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community that Gabriel Samuel Salazar, a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) has been released from parole.

CSPD says he has moved to 2945 East Las Vegas Street, which is located on the south east side of the city.

Police say Salazar was convicted of attempted sexual assault on a child in Pueblo County in 2021.

Salazar is described as a 40-year-old Hispanic male who is 5'7" and weighs 260 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any questions about Salazar or the community notification process for SVP's, you can call Detective Nancy Gifford (719)444-7672.

