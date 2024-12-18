CSPD notifies community of Sexually Violent Predator living in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) who has moved to a new address in the city.

According to CSPD, 62-year-old Rosendo Garza is registered at 620 West Colorado Avenue #115, which is located near the I-25 and West Cimmaron Street interchange.

CSPD says Garza's past behavior has led him to be labeled as a SVP. He was convicted of the following incidents:



attempted Sexual Assault on a Child in El Paso County in 2001

failure to register as a sex offender in 2007 and 2024

theft, assault, burglary, and DUI in Texas

Garza is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5'4" tall and weighs 160 pounds.

If you have any questions about Garza or the community notification process for SVPs, you can call Detective Nancy Gifford at (719)444-7672.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



___





Colorado Woman Drops It All To Attempt A Rescue Gina Hluska is the founder of Elite Equine Rescue in El Paso County, and despite getting a call for help on Thanksgiving she dropped everything to try and save the life of an animal in dire need. Colorado woman drives hundreds of miles to help starving horse

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.