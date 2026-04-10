CSPD notifies community of Sexually Violent Predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) who has moved into the area.

Dustin Cole Rottinghaus, 34, has moved to 3718 Lander Lane.

He will be on unsupervised release, and per Colorado law, CSPD will ensure that Rottinghaus registers as a sex offender and understands his responsibilities as such.

He's described as a white man, 5'10", 160lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He's one of 20 SVPs registered with CSPD.

Rottinghaus was convicted in 2017 of Sexual Assault on a Child in a US Military Court, deeming him an SVP.

Anyone with questions about Rottinghaus or the community notification can contact

Detective J.R. Brown with CSPD's Registered Sex Offender Unit at (719)444-7672.

Editor's Note: At KOAA News5, we only use mug shots if there is a community threat, if the crime has a broad impact, or if it will benefit public safety to show.



We will not use mugshots on any platform – unless:

The mugshot is for a wanted person If there could be other victims (Example: child predators) If the person could pose a future threat to the community (Example: Sexually Violent Predator designation)



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