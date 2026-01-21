CSPD makes arrests in a homicide investigation from 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested a suspect in a homicide investigation from October 2022.

On the evening of October 2, 2022, CSPD received a call for a shooting in the 4200 block of Galley Road.

When they arrived, they found a man who had died, and later identified him as 45-year-old Antonio Jiminez-Garibay.

In April 2024, police obtained a warrant for First-Degree Murder for 36-year-old Claudio Montijo Avila.

It wasn't until January 4, 2026, that Avila was arrested by Colorado State Patrol near Trinidad.

He's been booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on No Bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in late March 2026.

This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to contact CSPD at (719)444-7000. To stay anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP or 1-800-222-8477.

