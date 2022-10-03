Watch Now
Shooting on Galley Rd leaves one person dead, CSPD investigating

Colorado Springs Police Department Cruiser CSPD
KOAA
Posted at 5:46 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 08:23:29-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting on Galley Rd near Murray Blvd that left one man dead late Sunday.

According to the department, a call came in just before 10 p.m. about the shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located a man who was dead. Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit responded and took over the investigation.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information, or who is a witness to this investigation, is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.

