CSPD looking for group of people who allegedly robbed a bank Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is looking for a group of people who they say robbed a bank in the north east part of the city.

It happened Friday at the Chase Bank on Duryea Drive, which is located east of the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and East Woodmen Road.

CSPD says they are looking for four men who were possibly involved. They at least one of them jumped over the counter at the bank and stole cash from the teller's drawer.

Police say no weapons were drawn and no customers or employees were hurt. They say the suspects took off in either a blue Honda Pilot or Civic, and it may have a dent on the driver's door.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

