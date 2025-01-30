CSPD K9 Creed helps locate alleged assault suspect Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) K9 Creed helped locate an alleged assault suspect Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Iowa Avenue, which is located near the Knob Hill area.

CSPD says they were sent to the area for a man, later identified as Thomas McCarley, who was allegedly fighting with a woman. Her name is not being released.

Police say McCarley ran when officers arrived. They say K9 Creed was released in the area, and Creed found McCarley hiding. McCarley was arrested on felony charges without incident.

___





Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday An incoming storm will move into the Four Corners Region on Wednesday, with increasing wintry threats for Southern Colorado. Wednesday rain & snow showers minimal as heavier snow moves in Thursday

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.