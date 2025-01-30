CSPD K9 Creed helps locate alleged assault suspect Tuesday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) K9 Creed helped locate an alleged assault suspect Tuesday evening.
The incident happened around 8 p.m. on Iowa Avenue, which is located near the Knob Hill area.
CSPD says they were sent to the area for a man, later identified as Thomas McCarley, who was allegedly fighting with a woman. Her name is not being released.
Police say McCarley ran when officers arrived. They say K9 Creed was released in the area, and Creed found McCarley hiding. McCarley was arrested on felony charges without incident.
