CSPD issues community notification regarding Sexually Violent Predator

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — In accordance with state law, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is notifying the community of a Sexually Violent Predator (SVP) who has moved to an address in the city.

According to CSPD, 25-year-old Kailan Rodriguez Marion is registered at the Springs Rescue Mission, which is located at 5 West Las Vegas Street.

CSPD says Marion's past behavior has led him to be labeled as a SVP. He was convicted of the following incidents:



two counts of sexual assault on a child in El Paso County last year

first degree criminal trespass in El Paso County last year

forgery in El Paso County last year

theft in El Paso County last year



Marion is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5'10" tall and weighs 250 pounds.

If you have any questions about Marion or the community notification process for SVPs, you can call Detective J.R. Brown at (719)444-7672.

