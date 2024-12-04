CSPD identifies young man who died after a shooting along South Chelton Road

COLORADO SPRINGS — A fatal shooting that took place along the 1900 block of South Chelton Road on Tuesday, November 26 is being investigated as a homicide.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has identified the victim of the shooting as a 17-year-old boy.

Since he is under the age of 18, the El Paso County Coroner's Office will not be releasing the specifics of his death.

This is following Riley's Law, which states that a child's name must be removed from criminal justice records available to the public.

CSPD reports that this was the 38 homicide in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were only 30 homicides.

This is an active investigation and CSPD encourages anyone with information to contact them at (719)444-4000. If you want to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

