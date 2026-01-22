CSPD finds boy in stolen car, raises concerns over proposed legislation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is sharing how they found a two-year-old boy who was kidnapped around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say two-year-old Giovani Salazar-President was in the back seat of a running SUV that was stolen from the King Street Apartments, which are located near the intersection of North 30th Street and Uintah Street.

According to CSPD, they found the SUV around 5 p.m. Tuesday. They say Salazar-President was found safe in the backseat.

During a press conference on Tuesday, CSPD reminded the community not to leave their car running by itself. You can watch the press conference in its entirety below:

CSPD says they are still piecing together suspect information. They are asking people who live near the apartment complex to send them any security footage they have.

Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez held a press conference on Wednesday to show the community how technology helped bring Salazar-President back to safety.

He and District Attorney Michael Allen are raising concerns that this type of police work could be limited by proposed legislation at the Colorado State Capitol. You can watch the press conference in its entirety below:

If two bills regarding these concerns are passed, there could be restrictions on high technology police work, which include sharing pictures like the one of the stolen SUV between agencies.

___

State proposes cutting paid caregiving hours for Colorado families Some of those Medicaid cuts are already moving forward with last year's executive order from the governor. Families with children who need 24-7 care tell News5 they are feeling frustrated. State proposes cutting paid caregiving hours for Colorado families

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.