CSPD asking for help identifying person of interest related to Saturday's fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest related to a fire Saturday that produced heavy smoke.

CSPD says the person was seen walking in the area of the fire right after it started. Police believe he may have information related to the arson investigation.

If you know who he is or where he might be, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-7867.

Background Information

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) believes a fire that produced heavy smoke on Saturday was intentionally set.

CSFD says they determined the fire was criminal in nature following an investigation.

The fire began around 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Beacon Building Products, which is a storage space for building materials, located on North Century Street near the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and East Fillmore Street.

CSFD says crews were on-scene within five minutes. They say a second alarm was ordered due to the fire's size.

PIO is en route. Media please stage at the corner of N El Paso and Fourth St. pic.twitter.com/CnovlrD9ro — Colorado Springs Fire Department (@CSFDPIO) December 13, 2025

CSFD says Styrofoam and other stacking materials outside of the building were ignited.

The department says they were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. They also say no injuries were reported.

According to CSFD, more than 50 personnel responded to fight the fire. They say more than 55 people called to inform them about the fire.

___

Speeding & Road Delays: Top Concerns Addressed Residents in District 6 got answers to their public safety and construction questions at a recent town hall. Speeding & Road Delays: Top Concerns Addressed

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.