CSPD asking for help finding mom who violated court order and took her baby

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) needs your help in finding a mother, 18-year-old Caterra Poma, who they say violated a court order and took her 11-month-old daughter, Zelaya Rose Poma-Davis, from the girl's father.

They say Poma, who does not have custody, agreed to meet the Poma-Davis's father so Poma could say goodbye to her before leaving the state. When the father stepped outside the restaurant where they met, police say Poma took the child and left.

Officers say Poma is violating a protection order for an earlier domestic violence incident between her and the child's father. Police say Poma is known to travel to Denver and Atlanta.

If you know where Poma and Poma-Davis might be, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.

