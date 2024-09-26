CSPD asking for help finding mom who violated court order and took her baby

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) needs your help in finding a mother, 18-year-old Caterra Poma, who they say violated a court order and took her 11-month-old daughter, Zelaya Rose Poma-Davis, from the girl's father.
They say Poma, who does not have custody, agreed to meet the Poma-Davis's father so Poma could say goodbye to her before leaving the state. When the father stepped outside the restaurant where they met, police say Poma took the child and left.
Officers say Poma is violating a protection order for an earlier domestic violence incident between her and the child's father. Police say Poma is known to travel to Denver and Atlanta.
If you know where Poma and Poma-Davis might be, you are asked to call CSPD at (719)444-7000.
___
Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC
Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.