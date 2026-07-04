CSPD arrests one woman for her alleged involvement in the death of her baby

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that one woman has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the death of her fourth-month-old baby.

Back on September 3, 2025, CSPD officers received a call to the Copper Chase Apartments (2000 block of Southgate Road) on reports of an unresponsive four-month-old baby.

Medical personnel also responded, but the baby was pronounced dead on the scene and was not transported to the hospital.

Police say that the investigation into the baby's death has been ongoing since September 2025.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, Crimes Against Children Unit detectives obtained a warrant for Alyssa Ned, the mother of the baby. She was arrested on July 3 on a Child Abuse Resulting in Death charge.

She's currently booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on a $50,000 bond.

47,000 Acres, 0% Containment, and New Evacuations The Aspen Acres Fire continues to rage out of control, growing to over 47,000 acres with zero containment. New mandatory evacuations have been issued for the Red Creek area as the fire threatens thousands of structures across multiple counties. 47,000 Acres, 0% Containment, and New Evacuations

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