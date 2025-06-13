CSPD arrests one man in connection to fatal stabbing, victim identified

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has arrested one man in connection with a stabbing that killed one person.

Police say they received the call at 9:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the area of North Carefree Circle and North Academy Boulevard.

When they arrived, they found one man with at least one stab wound who later died from his injuries. He's been identified as 23-year-old Camden Mills.

The El Paso County Coroner hasn't released the cause of death, but it's still being investigated as a homicide.

Colorado Springs Police Department

Police say that 22-year-old Daveione Manning has been charged with First-Degree Murder and booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Since this is an ongoing investigation, police ask that anyone with any information contact them at (719)444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.

According to CSPD, this is the 17th homicide in 2025, and there were 20 homicides at this time last year.

