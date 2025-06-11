Homicide investigation underway in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A homicide investigation was underway Wednesday morning in Colorado Springs.

Police tell News5 at least one person died and the call came in at 9:45 Tuesday night as a stabbing in the area of N. Carefree Circle and N. Academy Boulevard. The cause of death has not been confirmed as a stabbing. Police were still at the scene when News5 arrived in the neighborhood at about 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Police add a suspect was taken into custody, but didn't identify them the last time this article was updated. Police were interviewing witnesses and expect to release more information later in the day.

CSPD adds there was a call in the same area at about 7:22 p.m. on Tuesday for shots fired, but they aren't sure if the two incidents are connected.

The victim had not been publicly identified the last time this article was updated.

