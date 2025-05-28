CSPD arrests man with active warrants, found in possession of a gun and drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man with active warrants was arrested and found to be in possession of a gun and drugs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).
It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the I-25 and South Nevada Avenue interchange.
According to police, they noticed a man, later identified as Kenneth Johnson, who had active warrants. When approached by an officer, Johnson ran. He was later taken into custody.
CSPD says they also determined Johnson was a previously convicted felon.
After searching Johnson, he allegedly had the following on him:
- a handgun
- ammunition
- meth
- fentanyl pills
According to an El Paso County Jail search, Johnson was booked into the jail on his warrants and several new charges.
___
Colorado Springs contractor says he lost woman's money as she shares a warning
A woman reached out to News5 as she waits for a contractor to fulfill his promise of returning her money after he says he lost it to someone else.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.