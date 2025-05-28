CSPD arrests man with active warrants, found in possession of a gun and drugs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A man with active warrants was arrested and found to be in possession of a gun and drugs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near the I-25 and South Nevada Avenue interchange.

According to police, they noticed a man, later identified as Kenneth Johnson, who had active warrants. When approached by an officer, Johnson ran. He was later taken into custody.

CSPD says they also determined Johnson was a previously convicted felon.

After searching Johnson, he allegedly had the following on him:



a handgun

ammunition

meth

fentanyl pills

According to an El Paso County Jail search, Johnson was booked into the jail on his warrants and several new charges.

