CSP releases body-worn camera footage of traffic stop that led to fatal crash

DENVER — Video footage was released Tuesday of a traffic stop that led to the death of a fleeing suspect in which he was struck by a passing car.

The Colorado State Patrol released the three video clips showing the early Thursday morning traffic stop on C-470 in Jefferson County.

A trooper stopped a man who was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of C-470 going toward Interstate 70 around 1:50 a.m.

During the stop, the video shows the man tell the trooper he was trying to get back to Blackhawk but the roads were “all messed up,” clarifying that he was talking about road construction.

The man was seen fidgeting with his pockets, demanding a cigarette, and disregarding orders from the trooper to stop with his behavior, according to the body-worn footage.

The Trooper suspected the man was impaired, according to a CSP new release.

While the trooper was trying to identify the driver, the suspect reentered the vehicle from the passenger side and climbed into the driver’s seat, the CSP said.

At that point, the trooper tased the suspect to try to prevent him from taking off. But the man removed the taser probes and fled in his vehicle.

The suspect drove down a grassy median, over a retaining wall, and landed on the eastbound I-70 off-ramp to westbound Highway 6 toward Golden, the release said.

The suspect then ran from the vehicle across the off-ramp and jumped over another concrete barrier onto eastbound I-70 where he was hit and killed by a passing vehicle, according to the CSP.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the suspect remained on scene. The wreck shut down eastbound I- 70 at the Morrison exit for more than five hours Thursday morning.

The suspect's name is not being released at this time.

Watch the video clips below:

Dash-cam footage of the initiating trooper making the stop:

Man dies fleeing CSP stop: Initiating trooper dash-cam video footage

Body-worn camera footage of the initiating trooper making the stop:

Man dies fleeing CSP stop: Initiating trooper body-worn video footage

Body-worn camera footage of the backup trooper: