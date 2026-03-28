CSP asks for help finding hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a teenage girl

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KOAA) — A 16-year-old girl has been seriously injured following a hit-and-run in Pueblo West on Saturday morning, according to Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

CSP is asking for the community's assistance in finding the driver and the vehicle.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, law enforcement was called to a possible disturbance at a house party in the 700 block of Springmont Drive, and when they arrived, they found that the girl had been hit by a car.

CSP's initial investigation revealed that the 16-year-old girl was standing in the road, and a car traveling southbound on Springmont hit her with its front end and fled the scene.

She was transported to the hospital for treatment. Her status is unknown at this time.

Investigators believe that the car is a white Lexus sedan, with an unknown model, and no registration. It is believed to have front-end damage, potentially including the hood.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the CSP Dispatch Center at (719)544-2424 and reference Case #2D260517. CSP says you should be prepared to leave your name and contact information for an investigator to contact you.

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