CSFD believes fire that produced heavy smoke Saturday was intentionally set

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) believes a fire that produced heavy smoke on Saturday was intentionally set.

CSFD says they determined the fire was criminal in nature following an investigation.

The Colorado Springs Police Department has taken over the investigation. At this time, no possible suspect names have been released, and it is unclear what charges they could potentially face.

Background Information

The fire began around 2:45 p.m. at Beacon Building Products, which is a storage space for building materials, located on North Century Street near the intersection of North Nevada Avenue and East Fillmore Street.

CSFD says crews were on-scene within five minutes. They say a second alarm was ordered due to the fire's size.

PIO is en route. Media please stage at the corner of N El Paso and Fourth St.

CSFD says Styrofoam and other stacking materials outside of the building were ignited.

The department says they were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. They also say no injuries were reported.

According to CSFD, more than 50 personnel responded to fight the fire. They say more than 55 people called to inform them about the fire.

